IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha

The MeT department on Sunday forecast heavy downpour in Odisha during next one week in the wake of a possible low pressure following the existing cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal. Though the low pressure over North Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand has become less marked, a cyclonic circulation in the northwest of Bay of Bengal is created, it said.

“Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to be formed during next 2-3 days,” said H R Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. The IMD’s forecast has brought cheer in the state which has been struggling with deficit rainfall. The state by July 26 has recorded about 26 per cent less rainfall than normal. “Of the 30 districts of Odisha, 25 have recorded deficit rainfall,” Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi told the Assembly on Friday, adding that the state was optimistic of a good rainfall from the last week of July.

The IMD in its latest bulletin issued on Sunday afternoon forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Monday. The regional meteorological centre also issued heavy rainfall warning for – Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khurda, Boudh and Nabarangpur – districts on Monday.

For Tuesday, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Sambalpur, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Kalahandi districts. Meanwhile, the state is already experiencing rainfall since Saturday with Kolabira in Jharsuguda district receiving highest rainfall of 10 cm in last 24 hours followed by 9 cm at Barkote in Deogarh district, 7 cm in Keonjhar, 6 cm at Soro in Balasore district. Reports from Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts said that many rural roads were cut off due to heavy rain since Saturday.