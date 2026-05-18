Heatwave alert: Large parts of north and central India are set to face intense heat over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures in several regions could touch 45 degrees Celsius. The weather department has said dry and hot conditions are likely to continue for at least the next one week, raising concerns for people already struggling with rising temperatures.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said, “Today, the regions of Northwest India, along with Central India and the nearby areas, are expected to experience heatwave conditions. These conditions are likely to persist over the coming week–that is, for the next 7 days.”

The IMD has issued heatwave alerts for multiple states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Several parts of Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada, are also expected to remain under severe heat conditions.

“Heatwave warnings have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, as well as the Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra,” Shrivastav said.

Orange alert for several regions

The weather department has also warned of unusually hot nights in some regions, especially in western Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures are expected to remain high even after sunset.

“In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a ‘warm night’ warning has been issued, and due to this, an ‘orange alert’ has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an ‘orange alert’ has also been issued,” the IMD scientist added.

For Delhi-NCR, the IMD said temperatures are already hovering between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius and could rise further in the next few days.

“Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42-43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius. In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Delhi for the next two days.”

The prolonged heat is expected to make daytime conditions extremely uncomfortable, especially for outdoor workers, commuters and elderly people. Health experts usually advise people to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and take precautions against heatstroke during such conditions.

Rain likely in southern and northeastern states

While north and central India are expected to remain dry, some southern and northeastern states may receive significant rainfall over the next few days.

“Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.”

The IMD said Odisha is also likely to witness hot and humid conditions over the next three to four days, while coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions during the same period.

“In Odisha, hot and humid weather conditions are expected over the next 3-4 days. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heatwave conditions may arise in the next 3-4 days.”

With schools reopening in several states and people stepping out for daily work in extreme temperatures, authorities are expected to closely monitor the situation and issue regular advisories in the coming days.