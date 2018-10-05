IMD alert on cyclonic storm puts Kerala on toes

As strong winds, heavy downpour and landslides are likely, the state government is gearing up to take abundant caution ‘on war-footing’ in Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. (PTI)

Taking a cue from Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of a low pressure area over South East Arabian Sea, Kerala has sounded orange alert in its three districts in next two days and red alert on Sunday. As strong winds, heavy downpour and landslides are likely, the state government is gearing up to take abundant caution ‘on war-footing’ in Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

“Athough this is the season when tourists go to Munnar (in Idukky) to have a glimpse of Neelakurinji, the rare flower that blooms in the Western Ghats once in 12 years, they should refrain from visiting Munnar from October 5, till further directives,” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons. Travelling in hilly areas in the night should be avoided.

Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea between October 6 and 8 and those in deep sea have been told to return by October 5. Since there is possibility of floods, people living on the banks of rivers and water-bodies will be directed to move to relief camps. Kerala government has decided to ask the Central Water Commission to direct Tamil Nadu government to release the water from the dams affecting Kerala, after an emergency meeting of the executive committee of Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Thursday. In Palakkad, following heavy rains, four shutters of Malampuzha dam has been opened. According to the IMD bulletin, the low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression on October 5 to move north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours. It might intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter.

“Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on October 7, following which a red alert has been issued,” says the bulletin. In view of the red alert, the state government has sought deployment of five more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).