IMD alert: Cyclone warning issued in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; heavy rain expected in six states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cyclone alert for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Issuing a statement, the weather department said that the depression over west-central and east-central Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

“The depression over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed about 15 kmph in the past six hours. It has intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at about 310 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (coastal Andhra Pradesh) and about 300 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha),” the statement said.

“It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha – north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam and Puri (Odisha), close to Gopalpur around midnight as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph,” it added.

The weather department predicted rain in a number of places and heavy rainfall at isolated places in south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It will gradually increase, becoming 60-70 kmph gusting 80 kmph from today (Thursday) evening for subsequent 12 hours,” the statement further said.

A number of districts like Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Puri and Khurdain Odisha are likely to be affected by storm. Apart from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, states like Telangana, parts of West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may also be affected due to cyclone.