Imarticus Learning launches a new initiative to build entrepreneurs in India

Imarticus Learning, an ed-tech platform, has introduced a new programme in India to coach students and improve their employability as young entrepreneurs. The objective of the programme is to enable entrepreneurs in tier-II and tier-III cities to establish their own businesses in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, according to an official release.

The newly launched Ed-tech programme offers faster return on investment within six months and positive cash flow in the first year, with no royalty fees. It includes job-assured programmes, certified by industry experts and leading institutions such as IIT’s and IIM’s, the release mentioned.

Entrepreneurs who have at least two years of experience in the local market are eligible for the programme. Those who are associated with this new vertical will receive ongoing support for branding, sales, staffing, and marketing. Imarticus Learning’s Edtech Entrepreneur vertical will also assist students in upskilling through job-assured programmes and certification courses, the release stated.

“Imarticus Learning has been focused on enabling students and professionals to upskill themselves to be future-ready. This time, we’ve taken our efforts a step further to allow emerging entrepreneurs to set up their own business,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, MD, Imarticus Learning, said.