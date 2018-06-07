Images of Pranab Mukherjee at RSS headquarters anguished millions of Congress workers, says Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma expressed his anguish.(PTI)

The Congress today said images of former president Pranab Mukherjee at the RSS headquarters had anguished millions of party workers and those who believe in pluralism and diversity of the Indian republic.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma took to Twitter to express his anguish soon after images of Mukherjee attending a function at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur appeared on television.

“The images of Pranab Da, veteran leader and ideologue at RSS Headquarters have anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic,” Sharma said.

“Dialogue can only be with those who are willing to listen, absorb and change. There is nothing to suggest that RSS has moved away from his core agenda as it seeks legitimacy,” he added.

The tweet came in response to the RSS stating, following the controversy over Mukherjee’s visit, that dialogue was important, central to RSS ideology and an old tradition of the country.