IMA writes to PM Narendra Modi, demands action against Ramdev under sedition charges

The IMA urged PM Modi to take action against Ramdev. (PTI)

The war of words between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Ramdev continues to intensify day by day. The IMA has now written to PM Narendra Modi seeking action against Patanjali owner and yoga guru Ramdev. “We bring to your kind notice, the video claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the dose of vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine are circulating virally in the social media, as said by Mr Ramdev, owner of Patanjali products,” said IMA in its letter.

It said that the IMA follows the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health through ICMR or the National Task Force in treatment offered to millions of people coming to hospitals. “If someone is claiming the allopathic medicines has killed the people, it is an attempt to challenge the Ministry who has issued the protocol for treatment to us,” it said.

The IMA urged the PM to take action against Ramdev. “We appeal… to take appropriate action against individuals viciously propagating the message of fear on vaccination and challenge the Government of India protocols for treatment for their vested interest in their company products. This is in our opinion is a clear-cut case of sedition and such persons should be booked immediately without any delay under the charges of sedition,” it said.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) slapped a Rs 1,000 crore defamation notice on Ramdev for his controversial remarks about allopathy. The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on the social media platforms where he had uploaded his earlier video levelling them.

Baba Ramdev has offered an apology after Union Health Minister Harshvardhan wrote to him.