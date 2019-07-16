IMA scam: Rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig released from detention, moves High Court questioning police move

Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig was detained by police on Monday night from Bengaluru airport. He was grilled by the SIT in connection with IMA ponzi scam and later released.

Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig who was detained by police last night from Bengaluru airport was released by police after interrogation in connection with the IMA ponzi scam case on Tuesday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. The suspended Congress leader reached his residence after being released by the police. ANI also reported that he was asked by the investigators to appear before them for another round of questioning on July 19.

“Roshan Baig was taken for inquiry/interrogation yesterday from Bengaluru airport. He was questioned and allowed to appear on July 19 for further interrogation,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) BR Ravikantha Gowda said in a statement. Gowda heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the ponzi scheme in which thousands of investors were allegedly cheated.

Meanwhile, Baig’s advocate has filed a petition in High Court questioning his detention on Monday night at Bengaluru airport.

Baig was slated to appear before the investigating team on Monday but he skipped the summons, citing urgent work. He had sought time till July 25 to appear before the police for grilling. However, last night when media reported that Baig was at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and was boarding a private charter to an undisclosed location, the police team reached the airport and prevented him from leaving the city. He was detained immediately and taken into custody.

Baig’s name got mired in the scam after ponzi scheme operator Mohammad Mansoor Khan told police that the Congress leader had taken Rs 400 crore from him and didn’t return the money. However, Baig has termed the allegations as baseless and frivolous. Gowda said that the investigating officers will also verify if Baig’s sudden plan to leave Bengaluru has anything to do with the recent release of a video on Youtube by Khan.

The development comes in the backdrop of the political crisis following mass resignations by the MLAs that has put the Congress-JD(S) government on the verge of a collapse. A total of 16 ruling coalition MLAs including Baig have resigned so far. Baig was suspended from the Congress last month for indulging in anti-party activities.