IMA scam: Mansoor Khan’s 24-hour deadline to come back to India ends soon – Will he return?

Mansoor Khan is the founder of I Monetary Advisory Group (IMA) which ran a ponzi scheme which offered heavy returns to investors.

IMA ponzi scam: Mohammad Mansoor Khan, the prime accused in the multi-crore jewel scam, on Monday announced that he would come back to India in the next 24 hours. He said that leaving India was a big mistake and he had been trying to return to the country but could not do so as he was on bed rest due to some health complications. Khan is the founder of I Monetary Advisory Group (IMA) which ran a ponzi scheme which offered heavy returns to investors. However, the group landed in trouble after it failed to give promised returns to the investors.

Soon after the scam surfaced in June, Khan fled the country leaving over 30,000 investors in the lurch. He is believed to be in Dubai. In a video message posted on YouTube, Khan said: “I will come back to India in the next 24 hours. I have full faith in India judiciary. First of all, it was a big mistake to leave India. I did not want to go but some politicians and anti-social elements created a kind of circumstances that I had to leave the country.”

He also said that he has prepared a list through which the probe agencies can recover the money through the help of the judiciary. “Moveable and non-movable assets that we have and the money that was taken from us through bribe and extortion — if we can recover that money through the judiciary…I will share all the evidence and documents with the department…if we liquidate all our assets, we can return the money (to the investors),” he added.

Earlier, Mansoor Khan claimed that Congress leader Roshan Baig had taken Rs 400 crore from his group but did not return. But the Congress legislator refuted the charge calling it baseless.

According to reports, Khan’s IMA Group had the support of local politicians in Karnataka. The Karnataka BJP today shared a picture of Khan with Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy suggesting the state machinery planned the IMA founder’s escape. “First & foremost will @JanataDal_S mind explaining people of the Karnataka how did IMA fraudster escape from the state under the watch of @hd_kumaraswamy? BTW this picture of @hd_kumaraswamy having Biryani with IMA fraudster explains a lot about how the escape was planned,” it said.

It’s been over 22 hours since Khan announced his return, but there is still no word on his whereabouts or his return.