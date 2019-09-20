IMA scam case: CBI questions IAS officer Raj Kumar Khatri

The premier agency’s move in the high-profile case came a day after it grilled former Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan about the alleged illegal transaction between IMA founder and him

Day after it questioned former Karnataka minister, the Central Bureau of India (CBI) on Friday questioned IAS officer Raj Kumar Khatri in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam in which lakhs of investors were allegedly duped by the company founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who promised high returns to investors using “Islamic ways” of investment.

The premier agency’s move in the high-profile case came a day after it grilled former Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan about the alleged illegal transaction between IMA founder and him. The former Karnataka minister has allegedly received illegal favours and transactions from Khan.

The CBI has already filed its first charge sheet against alleged mastermind Mansoor Khan and others on September 7, within eight days of taking over the case. The charge sheet was filed against IMA’s director Mansoor, seven of its directors, five members, one auditor and five companies related to IMA group for cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust under relevant sections of IPC.

The Karnataka government had transferred the IMA scam case to the CBI last month. Mansoor, who is the main accused in the case, and his firm have been accused of duping thousands of people by promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.

In June, the IMA scam came to light after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged ‘harassment’ by some politicians and goons.

Mansoor was arrested in July on his arrival from Dubai after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law. Following this, he was sent to the judicial custody.