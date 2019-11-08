IMA ponzi scam: CBI conducts searches at 15 locations in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh

Searches were conducted at residences of then IG Economic Offences Wing CID Hemant Nimbalkar, Deputy SP CID EB Sridhara, then DCP East

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 15 locations in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, including the premises of some senior officers of Karnataka Police, in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, officials said Multidisciplinary teams of the agency carried out searches at 11 places in Bengaluru and one each in Mandya, Ramanagara, Belgaum and one place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The team comprised of chartered accountants, forensic auditors, computer forensic experts, bankers and officials from various other regulatory departments, the officials said. Searches were conducted at residences of then IG Economic Offences Wing CID Hemant Nimbalkar, Deputy SP CID EB Sridhara, then DCP East

Bengaluru Ajay Hilory, Inspector and SHO Commercial Street Police Station M Ramesh. SI of the Commercial Street police station Gowri Shankar, then ACP Bengaluru North Sub Division and competent authority under KPID Act LC Nagaraj, then DCO Bengaluru Urban District BM Vijayshankar.