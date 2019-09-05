I’m only worried about the economy: P Chidambaram after being sent to Tihar

The Rouse Avenue Court today sent Chidambaram to Tihar jail till September 19. (IE)

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was today sent to 14-day judicial custody in INX Media case. Moments after the court order, Chidambaram gave his first reaction and said: “I am only worried about the economy.” Just days ago, Chidambaram while responding to a question had mocked the government by saying “5 per cent”. He was referring to the recent GDP growth number which came down to 5 per cent from 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

#WATCH Delhi: P Chidambaram waves as he is being taken in a Police bus to Tihar Jail. The Court has remanded him to judicial custody till September 19 in CBI case in INX media matter pic.twitter.com/Z9bki5zYIv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

Reacted to the latest development, the Congress said: “Those with the power of truth have the strength to fight any injustice.” The grand old party has been calling the action against Chidambaram a vendetta politics.

The Rouse Avenue Court today sent the former union minister to Tihar jail till September 19. Chidambaram filed an application before the court seeking direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody. He also sought direction to provide a separate cell with adequate security. The Rouse Avenue Court allowed the application of Chidambaram to provide separate cell to him with adequate security.

According to reports, the court said that all the requests would be taken care of subject to jail manual.

Commenting on judicial custody of his father, Karti Chidambaram said that he did not see any merit in it, particularly for the events which happened 11 years ago. “They (CBI) are still nowhere close to even filing of a charge sheet. I hope that I will have my father back home very quickly,” he said.