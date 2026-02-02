A moment from Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram‘s lengthy post-Budget address is going viral online. The clip catches the senior Indian politician taking a subtle dig at US President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The now-viral incident took centre stage on social media following the senior Congress leader’s critical review of the Union Budget 2026-27 in a press conference on Sunday, February 1.

India’s former Finance Minister was focussed on calling out current FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech for not addressing core economic challenges highlighted in the recent Economic Survey 2026-26. However, the media turned his attention elsewhere, asking for his thoughts on the US influence on India’s purchase of crude oil from international sources.

Not only did the question elicit chuckles from Chidambaram, the unexpected dig also left the Internet amused.

P Chidambaram asked about US influence on India-Venezuelan oil connection

In a post-Budget media briefing, a media representative raised a “question about Trump,” hot on the heels of the US president telling reporters in America that India will be buying oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.

“Sir, why is Trump announcing this? Will Trump decide from whom India should or should not buy oil?” a reporter asked Chidambaram during the press conference.

How P Chidambaram responded to Trump question

The query instantly brought a smile on the former finance minister’s face, who then pushed back with a sharp remark. Chidambaram went on to jokingly compare himself to a top White House official.

“I’m not Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of President Donald Trump,” the senior Congress leader said, while he couldn’t stop laughing at the development. “Please ask about the Indian Budget.”

Although he dodged the Trump and Venezuelan oil bit during the press conference, Chidambaram eventually addressed the POTUS’ statement on India’s oil imports in a conversation with ANI.

“I don’t know the implications. I don’t know what understanding has arrived at between India and the United States. We should buy oil wherever it’s available, whether it’s Russia, Venezuela, or whatever,” he told ANI.

“But our oil purchases from Russia dropped sharply because of the US threat. Now, if we can buy oil from Venezuela at a reasonable price, why not? But I don’t know what complications will arise. Only the foreign ministry and the prime minister’s office will know whether there are any complications in buying oil from Venezuela.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On US President Donald J Trump's statement about India buying oil from Venezuela, Congress MP and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram says, "…I don't know the implications. I don't know what understanding has been arrived at between India and the United… pic.twitter.com/W04PUTO84w — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

US-India oil purchase debate

While Chidambaram’s witty comeback was aimed at redirecting Indian press’ focus back to the Budget 2026 announcement, top US officials continue to speak on oil imports on the Indian front in the backdrop.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said, “China is welcome to come in and would make a great deal on oil. We welcome China. We’ve already made a deal. India is coming in, and they’re going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So we’ve already made that deal, the concept of the deal.”

The POTUS’ claims, in turn, made headlines after a Reuters report cited sources familiar with the matter saying that the Trump admin told Delhi that it can resume buying Venezuelan oil to replace its Russian crude imports.

The major reversal comes after the MAGA leader hit countries, including India, buying Venezuelan oil with 25% tariffs in 2025. Currently, New Delhi also continues to face the additional punitive 25% duties for buying Russian oil, which US officials say has helped “fund” Russia’s war in Ukraine.