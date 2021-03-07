‘I’m a pure cobra, one bite is enough’: Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP

Mithun Chakraborty

Hours after joining the BJP, veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty said he was a pure cobra whose one strike would be enough. “I am not ‘Jol Dhora’, I am not ‘Bele Bora’, I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan — Ek chhobole chhobi (Don’t mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra can kill people in one bite),” Mithun Chakraborty said after joining the saffron party in Kolkata.

Chakraborty was present on the stage at the historic Brigade Ground from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally in Kolkata. Besides Prime Minister Modi, other senior BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dileep Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chaterjee and Arjun Singh were also present at the Brigade Ground.

Speaking at the rally, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said: “I once dreamt of doing something big in life but I never dreamt of being on a platform where such big leaders and the leader of the biggest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will be present.” When asked about his role in the BJP, Mithun said that the poll campaign will begin on March 12 and he will join. “If you have watched Fatakeshto (film series), you would know,” the actor said.

Ahead of the rally, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had announced that he would be present in today’s event in Kolkata. Last month, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met Mithun at his Mumbai bungalow over breakfast. Chakraborty had earlier maintained close ties with Mamata Banerjee. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the TMC in 2014. He, however, resigned from the Upper House in 2016, after his name surfaced in the Saradha ponzi scam.