I’m a Congress soldier, not scared: Jaiveer Shergill on notice from Anil Ambani over Rafael deal

In response to the ‘Cease & Desist’ notice from Anil Ambani on Rafael Deal, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said that he is a Congress soldier, a proud Punjabi and is not scared of such notices. Shergill, in a tweet on Wednesday morning, said that as a tax payer he deserves to know why an extra Rs 42,000 crore were paid.

“Received “Cease & Desist” Notice from Sh Anil Ambani threatening me with legal consequences if I speak on #RafaleDeal; My reply-I’m a Congress Soldier, a Proud Punjabi who doesn’t get scared with such notices-Tax Payer of this country deserves to know why they paid extra 42000 Cr,” his tweet read.

Shergill also released a video statement along with the tweet –

My reply on the “cease & desist” legal notice received from Sh Anil Ambani over #RafaleDeal pic.twitter.com/1BNZQi5PBC — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 22, 2018

The response came after Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence sent a legal notice to Shergill asking him to refrain from making unverified, frivolous and defamatory statements on the deal. The notice which came in form of a cease and desist letter added that Shergill and Congress should stop spreading “misinformation” about Reliance Defence.

In the notice, Ambani also alleged that Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others have been making incorrect, frivolous and misleading statements about him and his group.

The letter claimed that notices were sent to these leaders but they didn’t respond. So the company has decided to pursue the matter in court against each of them.

Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill receives a cease & desist notice from Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence & Reliance Aerostructure asking him to restrain from speaking on Rafale, failing which he will face legal consequences. pic.twitter.com/9yAa2zUcnB — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

The notice sent to Shergill says that though political leaders have the right to freedom of expression, and raise issues of national importance, their statements should be made with responsibility and after verifying all facts. In the second letter, Ambani said, “Rafale fighter jets are not being manufactured by Reliance or the Dassault Reliance Joint Venture. All 36 planes are to be 100 per cent manufactured in France, and exported from France to India.”

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had formed a six-member committee to take on BJP over the Rafale deal and had asked about 50 Congress leaders to hold press conferences in 100 cities across the country to expose the deal. Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy was appointed head of the committee which also includes Randeep Surjewala, Shakti Singh Gohil, Arjun Modwadia, Pawan Khera, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Jaiveer Shergill.