‘Illusion’ of caste superiority misleading, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Opposition hits back

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the ‘illusion” of caste superiority is misleading and that there are “no differences” in the society.

Addressing an event at the Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mumbai on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary, the RSS chief said, “Whatever the name, ability, and honour of a person, everybody is the same and there are no differences.”

“What some pandits say on the basis of shastras is a lie. We are misled by caste superiority and this illusion has to be set aside,” Bhagwat said, as quoted by ANI.

Further, Bhagwat also said that lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country.

“No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in the society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills – all should be respected,” Bhagwat said, as quoted by PTI.

“Everyone runs behind jobs. Government jobs are only around 10 per cent, while other jobs are around 20 per cent. No society in the world can create more than 30 per cent jobs,” he said, adding work that requires hand labour is still not respected.

“When one earns livelihood, one has a responsibility towards the society. When every work is being done for the society, then how can it be big or small or different from each other?” the RSS chief asked.

“Everyone is equal in the eyes of God and no caste or sect exists before him. All these things were created by priests, which is wrong,” Bhagwat said.

However, Opposition leaders targeted the RSS and the ruling BJP, saying the RSS chief’s statement should reflect in the work culture of his outfit and that of the government.

“Mohan Bhagwat’s statement is just a statement. One can relish it when it reflects in your actions and work culture. It’s not seen in your work culture. (Centre is) sitting on the caste census,” RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha told the news agency, adding that, he would want Bhagwat to “enforce a culture which could end caste atrocities and inequality in the country”.

Taking on the Centre over the Adani row, the RJD leader demanded that the RSS chief ensure action against the Adani Group over allegations of financial fraud by US-based firm Hindenburg Research.

“In the sea of inequality, you have made five islands of prosperity. One of the islands is Hindenburg, which is exposing the government a bit. End that,” Jha asserted.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh took a dig at Bhagwat and said, “He has said the scriptures are lying. We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat which of the scriptures are lying.”