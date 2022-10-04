‘Illegal, unconstitutional’: AAP fumes over L-G’s order directing probe into Delhi’s power subsidy scheme

The Aam Aadmi Party has reacted strongly to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking an inquiry report from the Chief Secretary within seven days detailing whether the government was disallowing the transfer of power subsidy to consumers through DBT, thereby disobeying a 2018 order of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

News agency PTI reported earlier on Tuesday, citing sources in the Delhi L-G’s secretariat that the L-G has directed a probe into the AAP government’s flagship project following a complaint alleging “impropriety and discrepancies” in the power subsidy scheme of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Also read: AAP govt’s flagship power subsidy scheme under scanner, Delhi L-G orders probe

Reacting to the development, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging the L-G is “bypassing the elected government” and that all the inquiries ordered by him are “illegal and unconstitutional.”

“Other than land, police, public order and services, you don’t have the authority to issue orders in any other matter. All your orders are politically motivated. So far, nothing has been found in any investigation. I request you to work in accordance with the Constitution,” Sisodia said in his letter to the L-G.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also came out strongly against the L-G’s move and accused the BJP of obstructing the power subsidy scheme in the national capital because the people of Gujarat have liked AAP’s idea of free electricity.

“People of Delhi, have faith. I will not let your free electricity stop under any circumstances. People of Gujarat, I assure you that if the government is formed, your electricity will also be free from March 1.”

Also read: Election Commission moves to check ’empty poll promises’, writes to political parties

“You have imposed so much tax on everything. You have increased inflation and you are sucking people’s blood. In such a situation, if I give some relief to my people by giving them free electricity, that too will not be tolerated by you? Do you want to stop that too?” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Kejriwal’s tweets came after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor directed the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT as was ordered by the DERC in 2018.

The Delhi Chief Secretary has been asked to submit his findings in a report to the L-G in seven days.