Illegal sand mining: CBI conducts searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted search operations at multiple locations in connection with the illegal sand mining case of Uttar Pradesh.

According to ANI, the raids are underway at multiple districts including Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jalaun. PTI reports that the agency has also raided UP Cadre-IAS officer B Chandrakala.

According to media reports, B Chandrakala lives in sapphire apartments on Havelock road where CBI raid is currently underway. Chandrakala has been very active on social media and is known for anti-corruption crackdowns.

Lucknow: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids IAS officer B Chandrakala’s residence in connection with the illegal sand mining case of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Co6NR84kjT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2019

In Hamirpur, the CBI is conducting raids at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit and SP MLC Ramesh Mishra. The CBI raids have come on the instructions of Allahabad High Court.

Hamirpur: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting raids at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit & SP MLC Ramesh Mishra in connection with the illegal sand mining case. pic.twitter.com/fahKaYkEoD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2019

