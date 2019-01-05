Illegal sand mining: CBI conducts searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh 

By: | Updated: January 5, 2019 1:30 PM

According to ANI, the raids are underway at multiple districts including Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jalaun. PTI reports that the agency has also raided UP Cadre-IAS officer B Chandrakala.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted search operations at multiple locations in connection with the illegal sand mining case of Uttar Pradesh.

According to ANI, the raids are underway at multiple districts including Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jalaun. PTI reports that the agency has also raided UP Cadre-IAS officer B Chandrakala.

According to media reports, B Chandrakala lives in sapphire apartments on Havelock road where CBI raid is currently underway. Chandrakala has been very active on social media and is known for anti-corruption crackdowns.

In Hamirpur, the CBI is conducting raids at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit and SP MLC Ramesh Mishra. The CBI raids have come on the instructions of Allahabad High Court.

(More details awaited)

Stock Market

