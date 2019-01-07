Illegal mining case: Akhilesh Yadav alleges political vendetta by Modi govt, says BJP leaving a culture that may return to haunt it in future

Illegal mining case: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that he is ready to face the CBI in connection with the illegal mining case. The former Uttar Pradesh CM’s remark comes in the backdrop of reports that the CBI is likely to quiz him.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow yesterday, Yadav accused the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics. He said that the BJP is doing all this out of frustration.

“Samajwadi Party is making efforts to win maximum Lok Sabha seats. Those who want to stop us, have the CBI with them. Once the Congress did CBI probe, and I was questioned. If the BJP is doing all this, the CBI will question me, I will answer (them). But, the people are ready to give an answer to the BJP,” he said.

Yadav added that the BJP is leaving a ‘culture’ that may return to haunt it in the future.

“Why is the CBI conducting raids. Whatever they want to ask, they can ask me. However, the BJP should remember that the culture it is leaving behind, it may have to face it in the future,” he said.

On Saturday, the CBI had carried out searches at 14 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its investigation into a case of illegal sand mining. The agency had also searched the residence of a woman IAS officer, a SP leader and a BSP leader with reports suggesting that the role of Akhilesh Yadav will also be probed.

The development comes close on the heels of arch-rivals SP and BSP dropping hints to join ranks in to counter the BJP in the upcoming general elections. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and plays a crucial role in setting the agenda of national politics.

Yadav who had served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017 and held the mining portfolio during 2012-13, said, “Now we have to tell the CBI as to how many seats we have distributed in the gathbandhan (alliance). I am happy that at least the BJP has shown its colours.”

“Earlier, the Congress gave us the chance to meet the CBI, and this time it is the BJP, which has given us this opportunity,” he added.

The Congress too dubbed the CBI probe as a political vendetta.

“Now that the reports of SP-BSP alliance have come, raids have started against Akhilesh. This was expected, whoever speaks against them(BJP) is raided, that’s how this government is running,” senior Congress leader Kapila Sibal said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has refuted the charges of political vendetta. State Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav saying incidents of illegal sand mining had happened during the Samajwadi Party leader’s tenure and therefore he has no right to question the CBI’s action.

“Akhilesh ji you cannot loot and beat your chest over it. You have looted the people. The accused leaders of political parties should not hide behind the timing or question it. They should answer how the loot happened,” he said.

He said that the CBI is working on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, adding the probe agency should be allowed to do its job.