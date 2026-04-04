Just hours after a Delhi court sentenced Congress Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years in jail in a bank fraud case on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat took quick action. Around midnight, it opened its office, issued a notification disqualifying Bharti from the Assembly and declared his seat vacant.

The move has sparked a political controversy, with the opposition calling the late-night action a “blatant violation of the democratic process.” Notably, the Delhi court had suspended Bharti’s sentence for 60 days, giving him time to file an appeal, The Times of India reported.

Congress president Jitu Patwari rushed to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to stop what he called an “illegal midnight operation” to remove MLA Bharti late Thursday night. But by the time he reached, the action had already been completed, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Patwari arrived at the Secretariat along with senior leader PC Sharma after he learned that Principal Secretary Arvind Sharma had reached the Assembly around 10:30 pm. There were tense scenes as Patwari tried to stop the process by entering Sharma’s office. However, his efforts failed and Bharti was disqualified after being sentenced to three years in jail in a 27-year-old bank fraud case by a Delhi court, the report mentioned.

Opposition alleges political motive

Patwari alleged that the Secretariat was opened at night “at the behest of the BJP” to remove Bharti, calling the move unfair and undemocratic. He said that when Congress leaders raised objections, “the entire system had no answers.” He added that the Congress would “fight this politically motivated battle with full strength.”

Sharma said the developments set “a deeply troubling precedent in the history of Indian democracy,” and questioned whether decisions would now be taken “in the darkness of night rather than in the light of day.” He added that the issue was not just about Congress but “to every citizen who believes in democratic principles,” and accused the Mohan Yadav government of planning the sequence for political gain, as per IE.

BJP criticised Patwari’s actions, calls it ‘unconstitutional’

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai criticised Patwari’s actions, calling them unconstitutional.

“Patwari has no right to go to the Vidhan Sabha. He interfered with lawful activities in the assembly which is not constitutional. Assembly office is acting upon consequential effects of three years sentence handed by a trial court. He should go to court for any objections,” IE quoted Bajpai as saying.

The disqualification order was issued by Arvind Sharma in his role as Principal Secretary of the Assembly, and a communication was also sent to the Election Commission of India.

Details of the 27-year-old bank fraud case

Earlier, on April 2, Special Judge Digvijay Singh of the Rouse Avenue District Court in New Delhi found Bharti guilty in a case related to fraud involving a fixed deposit in his mother Savitri Devi Shyam’s name at the District Cooperative Rural Development Bank in Datia. The court also convicted former bank accountant Raghuvir Sharan Prajapati, saying he had forged documents to benefit Bharti’s family in return for promotions. The case against Bharti’s mother was closed after her death in 2019, the report mentioned.

Bharti was sentenced to three years in jail and fined Rs 1 lakh. The court gave him 60 days to file an appeal.

Bharti had won the Datia seat in the 2023 Assembly elections by defeating BJP leader Narottam Mishra. His win was seen as significant because Mishra, a six-time MLA and former Home Minister, had held the seat for many years and was one of the BJP’s key leaders in the state.

Since losing in 2023, Mishra has remained active in politics and continues to have a presence in Datia. With the seat now vacant, he is likely to be considered as a BJP candidate if a by-election is held. Mishra has not made any public statement yet.