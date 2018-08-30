Illegal firearms seized from RJD MLA’s house in Gaya

Representative Image: Reuters

Police today recovered unlicensed firearms and arrested one person from an RJD MLA’s residence here. Superintendent of Police (City), Gaya, Anil Kumar said a raid was conducted at the house of Kunti Devi, the sitting MLA from Atari, from where two country-made. 303 rifles and a country-made pistol were recovered.

He said one person, Jackie Kumar, was arrested from the house, while two other occupants managed to flee. The raid was conducted jointly by the STF and the Rampur police station, he added.

Kunti Devi is the wife of former RJD legislator Rajendra Yadav, who is serving life sentence in a murder case. The MLA was not at the house when the raid was conducted, police said adding that the arrested person was being interrogated.