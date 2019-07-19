‘Illegal and disturbing’: Rahul Gandhi slams Yogi govt over Priyanka’s detention on way to Sonbhadra

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the detention of Priyanka ‘illegal’ and ‘disturbing’. (Reuters)

Hours after Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government and said that the move revealed his dispensation’s increasing insecurity in the state. He called the detention of Congress General Secretary ‘illegal’ and ‘disturbing’. “The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP,” the former Congress President said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi was stopped from proceeding towards Sonbhadra district to meet the family of those injured in a shootout in which 10 people were killed. She had gone to Varanasi to meet the victims and then proceeded to Sonbhadra. However, the Congress general secretary was detained in Mirzapur following which she staged a sit-in along with some party workers and leaders. Priyanka also demanded the orders under which she was stopped from meeting the family of the victims who had fallen to the bullets in the clash this week.

Several Congress leaders including general secretary for UP-West Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized the detention of Priyanka Gandhi. Attacking the Yogi government, Scindia said that by stopping Priyanka, the UP government has openly disrespected the democracy. He further said that the meeting families of victims and expressing condolences is the responsibility of every public representative but the state government has attempted to crush democracy which is highly condemnable.

Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala too hit out at the government and said that the saffron party has made Uttar Pradesh a crime state. He also suggested that by ‘arresting’ Priyanka, the UP government was trying to cover up the killing of 10 people of a tribal family in Sonbhadra.

On Wednesday, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a group of people in a land dispute in Sonbhadra. Ten people including three women died and several were injured in the incident.