Ill-intention to intervene in India’s democratic processes: BJP lashes out at billionaire George Soros’ remarks

A day after US-based billionaire businessman George Soros criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking up against the allegations on the Adani Group, the BJP on Friday lashed out at him saying that he has “ill-intention to intervene in democratic processes of India”.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday alleged that Soros wanted “hand-picked” people to run the government here.

“The man who broke bank of England and is designated by nation an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros an international entrepreneur has declared his ill-intention to intervene in democratic processes of India,” she told ministers.

“George Soros wants a govt that is pliable to his needs is more than evident from his statement. That he has announced funding of over a billion dollars to target leaders like PM Modi is significant. Every five years we elect a democratic government,” she added.

The 92-year-old philanthropist Soros, at the Munich Security Conference, had said that the turmoil engulfing the Adani group following the allegations by US-based short-seller firm accusing the ports-to-media-conglomerate of “stock manipulation” and fraud, among others allegations, that has “shaken” the faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a “democratic revival” in the country.

Soros further said that PM Modi is not a democrat, reported PTI.

“Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament.

“This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms,” he had said.

The BJP minister accused the US investor of having an imperialistic agenda at a time when India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy. Further, Irani also asserted that any “designs to weaken the Indian democracy” will be met with the might of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Those who Mr Soros finds pliable need to know India has defeated imperialistic design before and shall do again. Democracy has prevailed in India and will continue to do so. Designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met with might of India under leadership of PM Modi,” the Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs said.

“The pronouncements made by George Soros need to be understood. He makes such pronouncements to demolish Indian democracy so that his handpicked people run the govt in the country,” the BJP leader added.

Congress takes a dig at Soros

Meanwhile, Congress also hit out at Soros’ “democratic revival” comments, and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted saying, “Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes (sic).”