  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone, says Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

By: |
Updated: May 24, 2020 10:48:25 AM

The minister's comments follow Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's announcement that all domestic flights are set to resume in India from May 25 as part of it gradual reboot of air travel services amid the pandemic.

anil deshmukh, covid 19 cases in mumbai, covid 19 deaths in mumbai, coronavirus pandemic, domestic flights, hardeep singh puri, air travel, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe financial capital also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths. (IE photo)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it is “extremely ill-advised” to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic. The minister’s comments follow Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s announcement that all domestic flights are set to resume in India from May 25 as part of it gradual reboot of air travel services amid the pandemic.

“Its extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone,” Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday.

Related News

“Getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them to risk of exposure doesn’t make sense Keeping a busy airport up & running with all Covid-safet measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone,” the minister added.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

Of the 47,190 cases in Maharashtra, 28,817 are from Mumbai. The financial capital also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths. The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone says Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Odisha receives Rs 500-cr interim aid from Centre for restoration work post cyclone rampage
2Lockdown 4.0: Guidelines issued for opening shopping complexes in Lucknow
3Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Eid to be celebrated on Monday