IIT Madras dual degree student goes missing; he is a native of Andhra Pradesh, didn’t respond to parents’ phone calls

Rushik Reddy Korrapati is pursuing his dual-degree, B Tech plus M Tech.
A third year B Tech student of IIT-Madras has gone missing since November last week, the police said Monday.
A team has commenced investigations, they said.
A native of Andhra Pradesh, Rushik Reddy Korrapati, who is pursuing his dual-degree (B Tech plus M Tech), did not respond to his parents’ mobile calls and his father filed a complaint, a senior police officer said.
