IIT-Kharagpur signs MoU with 2 US varsities for research collaborations

A team of delegates from IIT KGP was currently visiting USA led by the Director.

The IIT Kharagpur has signed MoUs with the University of Houston and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for joint academic and research collaborations.

The MoU with University of Houston was signed on Friday at Houston in the presence of Chancellor Renu Khator and Director P P Chakrabarti, an IIT KGP statement said Saturday.

The initial areas identified for collaborations include petroleum engineering, covering niche aspects of chemical engineering, advanced materials, deep sea technology, analytics and industrial engineering, the statement said.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth signed the MoU with IIT KGP early this week for collaborative research, training and the exchange of faculty, post-doctoral fellows, students and academic and research information.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth initiated discussions to formulate a joint international programme on Marine Science and Technology, Director of IIT KGP, Prof. P P Chakrabarti said.

