IIT Kanpur student commits suicide by hanging himself from ceiling fan in hostel room

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

A third-year PhD student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room. The news was confirmed by Manindra Agarwal, Deputy Director of IIT-Kanpur, who said that the reason behind the suicide is still not clear. The police said they have found a note from the student’s room which was reportedly torn into pieces.

“The reason behind his suicide is not clear. A letter has been recovered and is in the possession of forensic team of the police,” Agarwal said.

The student has been identified as Bheem Singh and was last seen on Tuesday. Bheem was missing for a day and other students noticed that his room was locked from inside. When they knocked, there was no response. The students then informed the authorities and broke the door. They found Bheem hanging from the fan and police was informed which did a preliminary investigation.

Bheem Singh hails from Faridabad near Delhi and his parents have been informed of the incident. He had completed his B.Tech from NIT in Warangal, and had joined the mechanical engineering department of IIT-Kanpur in 2015.

Some of his friends have reportedly told the police that Bheem was under severe stress. The post-mortem will be done on Thursday.

The incident comes in a string of similar cases at the premiere technical institution. It was these incidents that prompted the IITs across the country to set up wellness centres to help students deal with stress. The step was taken because of the increase in campus suicide cases. Education minister, Prakash Javadekar, had said that these wellness centres will offer remedial courses and there will be an induction programme for freshers joining IITs.

