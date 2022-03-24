IIT JAM 2022 Result: Behind bars in murder case, Bihar’s Suraj Kumar achieves all-India rank 54 in coveted test

A resident of Mosma village under Warsaliganj police station, Suraj was arrested last year after he was named in an FIR along with 10 other people.

Where there is a will there’s a way. A prisoner in Bihar’s Nawada jail proved this adage true after he not only cleared the prestigious Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 conducted by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee but also secured 54th rank nationally. The inspiring story is of under-trial prisoner Suraj Kumar. The IIT-JAM exam was held on February 13.

JAM is a common entrance test for admission to Master of Science and other post-graduate science programmes at IITs, integrated Ph.D. courses at IISc, Bangalore and other government institutions. Suraj, lodged in jail for almost a year now, did not give up and pursued his dream of higher education from inside the jail. In prison since April 17 last year, he continued his studies with the help of some jail officials and educated inmates.

A resident of Mosma village under Warsaliganj police station, Suraj was arrested last year after he was named in an FIR along with 10 other people. According to a Hindustan Times report, a property dispute over a drain at his village escalated last year in March 2021 resulting in the death of one person named Sanjay Yadav at the spot. An FIR was lodged based on the statement of the deceased’s father.

The report also said that Suraj used to study in Rajasthan’s Kota to prepare for the engineering examination. Nawada SDO Umesh Kumar Bharti, who also holds additional charge as jail superintendent, credited Suraj for his success saying that the jail is overcrowded and his success shows his ability to handle mental pressure.