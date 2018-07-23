​​​
  3. IIT Hyderabad Convocation Ceremony: President Ram Nath Kovind to attend function on August 5

President Ram Nath Kovind would attend the convocation of IIT, Hyderabad during a visit to the city in the first week of August.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: July 23, 2018 8:57 PM
Kovind would arrive at Begumpet airport on August 4 in the evening and stay at Raj Bhavan for the night, it said. (File photo)

Chief Secretary S K Joshi today held a meeting with officials here on the arrangements to be made for the President’s visit, a state government release said.

Kovind would arrive at Begumpet airport on August 4 in the evening and stay at Raj Bhavan for the night, it said.

He would plant saplings at the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum in the city on August 5 morning. Later, he would attend the convocation of IIT, Hyderabad.

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad is one of the presidential Retreats.

