IIT Hyderabad Convocation Ceremony: President Ram Nath Kovind to attend function on August 5

President Ram Nath Kovind would attend the convocation of IIT, Hyderabad during a visit to the city in the first week of August.

Chief Secretary S K Joshi today held a meeting with officials here on the arrangements to be made for the President’s visit, a state government release said.

Kovind would arrive at Begumpet airport on August 4 in the evening and stay at Raj Bhavan for the night, it said.

He would plant saplings at the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum in the city on August 5 morning. Later, he would attend the convocation of IIT, Hyderabad.

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad is one of the presidential Retreats.