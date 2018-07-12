IIT dreams shattered! DU student, sister promised job at Indian Institute of Technology, duped of Rs 11 lakh

Having paid Rs 11 lakh for the job and without the offer letter, Ravi then enquired about the status of his job application. It was then that he realised that he had been tricked.

For 26-year-old Ravi Sehrawat and his sister, a job at the Indian Institute of Technology made them run out of fortune! The siblings were duped of a whopping amount of Rs 11 lakh, by two men who promised them jobs in the Indian Institute of Technology, says an Indian Express report. Police said that the victim, who graduated from Delhi University (DU) spent a year filling up forms on forged IIT letterheads, taking fake exams and writing letters as a part of a so-called induction exercise.

According to IE, Ravi Sehrawat and his sister were introduced to the accused by a woman in their neighbourhood. Both the accused promised him and his sister jobs as a lower divisional clerk and junior assistant in the IIT. The woman claimed that she had paid Rs 5 lakh for a job in IIT. She was taken to a vacant room inside IIT and asked to write letters. She was given around Rs 18,000 every few months and thought she was placed in IIT, police said.

Sehrawat was asked to pay Rs 6 lakh for the post. He was taken to IIT campus lawns and made to fill forms with the IIT letterhead. He was also duped of Rs 30000 for taking an exam. When Ravi demanded a job offer a year on, he was taken to the lawns again. He was told he would be given 12-day induction training.

Having paid Rs 11 lakh for the job and without the offer letter, Ravi then enquired about the status of his job application. It was then that he realised that he had been tricked.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 420, 468, 471 and 34 at Vasant Kunj (South) police station against two accused, Raghuveer and Parvesh. The two are yet to be arrested. Police said that the two haven’t been arrested as they are yet to ascertain if the documents were forged. The case was registered around two weeks ago.