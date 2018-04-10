IIT Delhi vs Subramanian Swamy: Now Modi government steps in to resolve decades-old matter; latest developments

Swamy joined IIT-Delhi faculty in 1971. However, the prestigious the institute sacked him on the grounds that his appointment was illegal

The feud between Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-Delhi) and feisty BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy may be resolved thanks to the Narendra Modi government’s intervention, according to The Indian Express report. The dispute is over salary dues and has been going on for 45 years now. However, both the parties may now opt for out-of-court settlement, the report says.

What is the dispute?

Swamy joined IIT-Delhi faculty in 1971. However, the prestigious the institute sacked him on the grounds that his appointment was illegal while he was on probation. Subsequently, the matter reached the threshold of the court and Swamy won the case in 1991. Later he rejoined IIT-Delhi on March 27, 1991, but resigned the same day. He had demanded his salary and allowances for the period between 1972 and 1991.

IIT-Delhi agreed, but cited FR 54 to demand details of his earnings from Harvard University, where he had taught for some time during the same period. Swamy however claimed that he should be deemed to have been on Extraordinary Leave (EOL), and he was not expected to disclose his earnings from elsewhere. Swamy had even filed a civil suit and the matter is still being heard by courts. As IIT-Delhi did stick to its position, former HRD Minister Sibal in 2010 had upheld IIT-Delhi’s stand.

Modi government’s stance

Swamy approached HRD Ministry last year. The HRD Ministry has reversed the position taken under the UPA-II government. The HRD Ministry has written to IIT-Delhi and stated that Swamy’s case does not fall under Fundamental Rule 54 or FR 54 of the Union government. The matter will now be discussed at the next meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG). BoG is the highest decision-making body of the institute.