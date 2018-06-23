IIT Delhi metro station to remain FIITJEE-IIT but signage to contain this disclaimer

Recently, a controversy had erupted when IIT Delhi metro station, located just outside the campus of the institute, was named as “FIITJEE-IIT” after DMRC auctioned the naming right of the station to the coaching institute. (IE)

Two senior officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have told the Union housing and urban affairs ministry that DMRC was not wrong in auctioning the naming rights of IIT Delhi metro station to coaching institute FIITJEE and it was according to the agency’s advertising policy. However, the DMRC directed FIITJEE to put a disclaimer on the signage reading that it was, in no way, associated with the engineering institute. This was done to soothe IIT Delhi’s concerns that co-branding its name with a coaching institute put across a very wrong impression. The DMRC chief, Mangu Singh said that FIITJEE had, since then, put a disclaimer on the metro station that they were not involved in any partnership with the institute.

Recently, a controversy had erupted when IIT Delhi metro station, located just outside the campus of the institute, was named as “FIITJEE-IIT” after DMRC auctioned the naming right of the station to the coaching institute. IIT Delhi took the matter to the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry and said that co-branding signage would give a false signal indicating that the engineering institute was in a partnership with the coaching institute. Post this, the HRD ministry requested the housing and urban affairs ministry to look into the matter wherein the latter had sought DMRC’s response on the issue.

Quoting one of the officials, HT reported that DMRC said that they auction the names and naming rights of metro stations according to their policy. This was being done by the DMRC for the last four years in an attempt to raise more revenue. DMRC chief Mangu Singh said that naming rights have been auctioned for other other stations as well. He said that he will accept the decision of the court and abide by it. As of now, naming rights of over 40 metro stations across the national capital have been auctioned.