​​ ​
  3. IIT Delhi: 21-year-old student commits suicide, hangs self to death in hostel room

IIT Delhi: 21-year-old student commits suicide, hangs self to death in hostel room

In another shocking case of student suicide, a 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday morning.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 6:07 PM
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi, Students, India, IIT Delhi, IIT suicide, IIT Delhi suicide, IIT Delhi hostel, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, suicides, IIT suicide cases In another shocking case of student suicide, a 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday morning.

In another shocking case of student suicide, a 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday morning. He lived in the Nilgiri Boys hostel but was a resident of Hoogli in West Bengal. The student who was in his first year in the prestigious institution and was pursuing Masters of Science in Chemistry. Although the reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is reported that the deceased had attempted suicide earlier on April 10, 2018, by consuming sleeping pills. However, he was saved after being admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. After this incident, his brother, Bachoo ram, stayed with him and counselled him.

The incident comes amid a string of similar incidents of IIT students committing suicide in recent times. On April 5, another 21-year-old student from IIT Bombay allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house. It was reported that she was under severe mental pressure due to her forthcoming exams and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

Earlier in March, a student of IIT-Roorkee also committed suicide in his hostel room by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The deceased was identified as Abhijeet Singh Bansiya. Roorkee police had reported that although no suicide note was found in his room in the campus, it was possible that the victim was grappling with depression. The students of the college said that Bansiya didn’t engage much with other students, and he could have been under depression.

With the increasing cases of suicides in IITs, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India had geared up to take measures in 2017 to prevent such cases. The steps included parent-teacher meetings and counselling for the distressed students. In fact, IIT Kharagpur introduced an initiative of tree-hugging movements, whereas IIT Guwahati organised a creativity centre for students to dance, sing and play instruments to lessen the burden of studies in students.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Rahul Rahul
    Apr 14, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    Yes bro in india adult suicide is more because some people are not getting time to talk with thier pa s because they pass on during summer vaccations at hostel and they settle down there from government rules for long times during summer vaccational season also and they get suicide there. adults are in trouble because they are not getting time to talk with thier pa s and with the rule of government not getting more summer vaccational holidays for adult .this made them completely no relationship between thier pa s and thier children.so children do not understand this and commit suicide for having pa age depressions. this act has to be taken very seriously from government for yuva development for not getting time for yuva .people this make lost of yuva one bye one forever so government should protect this against adult and children welfare departments for further
    Reply
    1. Fair India
      Apr 14, 2018 at 9:06 am
      Premier ins ution is also the prime reason for students committing suicide. Strict timelines, excessive workload, intense compe ion, professors that give you low grades which is demoralizing...all this in an environment which is non conducive to a happy life ex. Cramped and unclean hostels, shared accommodation with three for some, really lousy only veg meals, no air conditioning in summers, no heaters in winters, cold water showers and stinky bathrooms. All this plus forced timelines for sports. All concentrations only on CGPA and nothing on personality development. Come on IIT folks you'll find solutions for general public, can't you'll find one for yourselves. Sic.
      Reply
      1. Tanmay Chowdhury
        Apr 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm
        It must be the case of depression. I can feel how much painful sometime it becomes to leave home, own cultural place, food habit, friends, social life just to get a degree from so called premier ins ution.(I was also there some times back). May be pressure of study and a heartbreak breaks his last hope to live. Social life for MSc and PHD students is very bad in IIT Delhi. They should have diffe hostel and IIT Delhi should give a better quality food (there is hardly anything to eat for non vegetarian) and most of all if there is an opportunity to learn singing or play musical instrument from the grass root level it may be very beneficial for the socially disconnected students to get back in the right track.RIP my friend. Life was not so small for you. You should have taken a break from life. You should leave that ins ution as it does not fit you. Very wrong decision you have taken. Feeling extremely sorry for you 😫😫😫
        Reply

        Go to Top