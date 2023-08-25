scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

IIT Bombay receives a whopping Rs 160 crore donation from anonymous alumnus

The IIT Bombay director drew a parallel to temples where people leave generous donations anonymously and said, “It is the first time that we have received an anonymous donation.”

Written by India News Desk
IIT Bombay receives a whopping Rs 160 crore donation from anonymous alumnus
The donation has reportedly come from an IIT Bombay alumnus who wishes to maintain complete privacy. (File photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has received its first ever anonymous donation of a whopping Rs 160 crore. The cheque has reportedly come from an alumnus who wishes to maintain complete privacy.

IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri drew a parallel to temples where people leave generous donations anonymously and said, “It is the first time that we have received an anonymous donation.”

Also Read: ‘Thank you for doubting our abilities’: Social media users dig out old NYT cartoon following success of Chandrayaan-3

Also Read

“While this is common in the USA, I don’t think any university in India has received a private gift where the donor wants to remain faceless. Donors know that when they give IIT-B money, it will be used efficiently and for the right purpose,” Chaudhuri was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to media reports, the donated funds will go towards setting up a Green Energy and Sustainability Research hub (GESR) on campus. Part of it will be used to build new infrastructure and a lion’s share will be set aside for research.

Also Read: India’s first AI school becomes reality, to have classes from 8 to 12: Details

The GESR hub will facilitate research in critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting and carbon capture, TOI reported.

The generous donation has come at a time when one of the finest institutions in the country is reportedly facing budget cuts and is taking loans from the Higher Education Financial Agency (HEFA) for expansion.

More Stories on
IIT Bombay
mumbai

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 10:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS