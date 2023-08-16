IIT aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota, 20th case this year

Another student died by suicide in the coaching hub of Rajasthan’s Kota on Tuesday, bringing the total number of such deaths this year to 20. The 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant, Valmiki Prasad, from Bihar’s Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room in the Mahavir Nagar area.

This is also the fourth such case of suspected suicide by a coaching student this month, PTI reported.

The incident came to light at night when the landlord along with other students found the body and informed the police.

Following this the police recovered the body and placed it at the mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) for a post-mortem which will be conducted after the arrival of his parents.

The teen had reportedly been taking coaching for IIT-JEE entrance exam at a coaching institute since the last academic session and was living in a PG room.

The deceased teen allegedly hanged himself to an iron angle of his PG room door and committed suicide sometime on Tuesday, said circle inspector at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, Paramjeet Patel. He added that the victim was last seen on Monday evening, PTI reported.

No suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind this extreme step by the boy is yet to be investigated, he added.

Three other coaching students, including two IIT-JEE aspirants and one NEET-UG aspirant, earlier this month also died in suspected suicide cases in Kota city, taking the toll of such cases this year since January to 20. Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in the coaching hub.