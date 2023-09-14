IIITD Innovation and Incubation Centre unveils Drone Innovation Lab. 

The IIITD Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIITD-IC) inaugurated the advanced Drone Innovation Lab (DIL), last week. The realisation of the DIL was made possible through the generous support and grants provided by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC), demonstrating their dedication to nurturing and empowering startups within the drone industry. Located within the IIITD-IC, this specialised facility is positioned to establish itself as a central hub for drone innovation, providing an optimal environment for startups to flourish, according to an official release.

The Drone Lab is equipped with state-of-the-art tools and resources specifically tailored to support startups in the drone industry. Within the Drone Lab, there is a dedicated space capable of accommodating up to 16 individuals, expanding the existing incubation capacity of over 170 workstations. This additional space fosters an inspiring and collaborative atmosphere for entrepreneurs and innovators to collaborate on cutting-edge drone technologies and explore other areas of deep tech applications, the release mentioned.

“This is a great opportunity for the drone sector start-ups across the country to get incubated at IIITD-IC. Our existing incubation ecosystem, well entrenched with mentors, IIITD’s intellectual and academic expertise, start-up community, industry network and investors, is now further catapulted to the next orbit through the addition of this new lab,”, Naresh Priyadarshi, CEO, IIITD-IC, said.