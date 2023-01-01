IGNOU: Re-registration date for January Session extended till January 15, here is how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has on Sunday extended the deadline of re-registration for the January session. The candidates who are interested may now apply at the official IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in.

According to the schedule, which was revised by IGNOU, the re-registration date has been extended till January 15, 2023.

Here are steps to apply for the IGNOU January session re-registration:

Step 1: First, you need to visit the official IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: After going to the home page, you have to click on the re-registration 2023 link.

Step 3: You will have to fill up the application form with all the personal and educational credentials.

Step 4: Do submit the application fees.

Step 5: Now, you will have to download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Earlier, IGNOU had fixed the re-registration date as December 31, which has now been extended. Candidates must remember filling up the application form and submit the fees.

Notably, the Indira Gandhi National Open University also started registration for the January 2023 session. Its last date for registrations to admissions is January 31, 2023 for ODL mode and online mode. Admissions are going on for masters degree, post graduate programme, diploma, bachelor’s programme and certificate courses.