Uttar Pradesh: Two dead in gas leak at IFFCO’s ammonia plant in Prayagraj

Two of IFFCO's officials lost their lives in the accident. (ANI)

IFFCO Gas Leak: Two officials lost their lives in a gas leak accident at IFFCO’s Phulpur fertiliser plant in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened late Wednesday evening. In a series of tweets, IFFCO Managing Director and CEO US Awashthi said that he deeply regretted the unfortunate accident that happened yesterday night around 10.30 PM “due to mechanical failure” at IFFCO Phulpur Ammonia Urea unit in Prayagraj. He said that employees at the site fought bravely to handle the situation.

However, two of IFFCO’s officials lost their lives in the accident. Sharing the details, Awashthi said: “Our two officials, Sh Abhay Nandan, Dy Manager (Offsites) and Sh V P Singh, Asst Manager (Urea) laid down their lives tackling accidents and saving the lives of their other colleagues. My deepest condolences to their family and friends.”

The IFFCO CEO further said the situation at the accident site was now under control. He said other employees were also stable now and were undergoing appropriate treatment. “Prima facie, the accident at IFFCO Phulpur ammonia urea unit was caused due to a mechanical failure. An official technical enquiry committee has been set up to find out the cause of the accident,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths of two officials and said that due to the efforts of local administration, the situation was now under control. “All the injured are being properly treated at the local hospital,” he said.