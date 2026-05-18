The Maharashtra government has made Marathi language fluency a ‘compulsory’ for autorickshaw and taxi drivers – facing vehement pushback from several quarters. The state is presently leading a 100-day verification and enforcement drive for operators to comply before stricter action is considered. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik also defended the government position on Monday, insisting that it was a longstanding rule which sought to “improve communication”.

“There are no mixed signals. If you want to work in Maharashtra, you must know basic Marathi. When you took your licence and permit, you signed an affidavit. Marathi proficiency was in that affidavit, along with Aadhaar, birth certificate, insurance. You agreed to it then. You can’t call it forced now,” Sarnaik told The Indian Express.

Sarnaik said the campaign will be conducted across all 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) from May 1 to August 15. The drive will include checks on permits, licences, illegal operations, and drivers’ working knowledge of Marathi, IE reported.

Adding to it he mentioned that, “After August 15, we won’t seize licences immediately. First offence is a Rs 500 fine. But how long do we wait? Some of these drivers have lived here 20, 25 years. Mumbai has accommodated people from every corner of the country. That openness is Maharashtra’s identity. But respect goes both ways. We’re not asking you to speak Marathi at home. Just to your passenger”.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan never took a licence from us. Ambani and Adani never took a permit. So there was nothing to enforce. But rickshaw drivers did, and Marathi proficiency was in the conditions. Shop owners did, and a Marathi sign board was in theirs,” he told the news outlet.

According to a recent analysis by the Indian Express, nearly 60% of people (out of approximately 400 surveyed in Mumbai) opposed making Marathi compulsory. The publication reported that 25% supported the move while around 15% took a middle position.

What is the Marathi language mandate?

The Maharashtra Government announced a 100-day verification and enforcement drive for its Marathi language mandate for autorickshaw and taxi drivers, giving operators time to comply before stricter action is considered.

A committee led by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad will monitor the campaign, review progress on a daily and weekly basis, and issue directions based on reports from the field, the report mentioned.

Sarnaik said a detailed report would be submitted on August 16, which would decide the next phase of policy action, including possible penalties for those failing to comply. This effectively makes August 15 the deadline for the present compliance period.

The announcement came after discussions with auto and taxi unions, which had asked for more time to implement the rule and opposed the introduction of reading and writing tests. According to the minister, there was broad agreement on the need for “functional Marathi”, with the Government choosing a phased approach focused on training.

“If you want to do business in Maharashtra, you must know Marathi. But this is not a punitive drive, we will teach those willing to learn,” he said, clarifying that licences would not be cancelled only because drivers do not know the language. “However, if there are violations of transport rules, illegal operations or passenger harassment, action will be taken under existing legal provisions,” he said at a press conference.

565 drivers to receive notices

As part of the implementation process, the transport department will issue formal notices to 565 drivers identified during a recent inspection drive in Mira-Bhayander who could not demonstrate Marathi proficiency. The letters will inform them about the campaign and provide details about training facilities. During that inspection drive, 3,443 autorickshaws were checked and penalties worth Rs 87,000 were collected for different violations, IE reported.

Marathi training centres to be set up at RTOs

To help drivers comply, Marathi training centres will be set up at RTO offices, where officials will also conduct sessions. The programme will be carried out in partnership with literary organisations such as Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Printed booklets, e-booklets and WhatsApp-based study material will also be distributed. A simplified module called “basic functional Marathi” is expected to be introduced to help drivers quickly learn conversational Marathi, it added.

“We are not asking anyone to have a degree in Marathi. Basic Marathi to communicate with passengers is sufficient,” IE quoted Sarnaik as saying.

Drivers completing the training programme will receive certificates, which are expected to be linked to licence renewal. The minister said the certification would also serve as formal recognition for drivers who adopt the language.

Government to assess number of non-Marathi-speaking drivers

Officials said the campaign would also be used to collect data on the actual number of non-Marathi-speaking drivers in the transport sector, as current estimates differ widely. The findings are expected to help shape future regulatory measures.

Sarnaik said the enforcement drive would cover all categories of passenger transport, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and taxis. While the Government would provide time and support for learning during the campaign period, he indicated that stricter rules could follow later.

“If someone is willing to learn, we will support them fully. But after this process, compliance with rules will be enforced,” he said.