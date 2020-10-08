‘If this is not goondaism…’: BJP targets Mamata Banerjee after police block protest march to Nabanna

The BJP leaders have shared pictures claiming heavy-handedness by police during protests.

BJP Protests in Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Thursday used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers who were marching towards chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s office Nabanna in Kolkata. The BJP today launched a state-wide ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation march to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers. But they were stopped at Hastings in Kolkata. The police used drones to keep a vigil on BJP workers and also used tear gas to bring the situation under control as party workers clashed with police after their protest march was blocked by authorities.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that they were protesting democratically, but chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried to turn their peaceful demonstration into a violent protest. “Goons along with police pelted stones at us,” Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by ANI. He further said that all party workers were wearing masks during the protests. “Are rules only for us? Mamata Ji holds demonstrations with thousands, and we are being taught lessons of social distancing. Do the same rules not apply to her? he said.

Later, ANI shared some pictures writing that the BJP workers had set ablaze tires in Howrah during the party’s state-wide protests.

The BJP leaders have also shared pictures claiming heavy-handedness by police during protests. BJP National Secretary Arvind Menon shared a number of pictures in which police can be seen using water cannon on protesters.

“Frightened by the Strong Resolve of the BJP workers, Mamata has first shut down kolkata in view of the Nabanna chalo March and now she has unleashed the police to curb the march in all possible ways,” he wrote while sharing a picture in which police can be seen kicking a person.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that the West Bengal police attacking the buses carrying BJYM workers was a horrific sight. “If this is not goondaism then what is? Is this what the Police are supposed to do?” she said while sharing a picture on Twitter.