If Rahul Gandhi wants to visit J&K for tourism, will make arrangements: Sanjay Raut

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after his return from Srinagar. (PTI)

A day after Rahul Gandhi was sent back from Srinagar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if the former Congress president wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir for enjoyment then he will request the tourism department to make all the arrangements for him.

Raut defended the state government that stooped Gandhi at the Srinagar airport and sent back.

“If Rahul Gandhi wants to visit Jammu and Kashmir for touring and enjoyment then we will request the tourism department to make all the arrangements for those activities. He was sent back because there were chances that the situation could get dangerous,” ANI quoted Raut saying. A delegation of opposition leaders had gone to visit the state but was sent back for security reasons.

Justifying the detention of the delegation at the airport, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the opposition leaders were playing politics over the issue. “I had invited him (Rahul Gandhi) out of goodwill but he started doing politics, it was nothing but a political action by these people. Parties should keep in mind the national interest at these times,” the governor added.

After coming back to Delhi, the former Congress chief said that the situation in the state was not normal otherwise why would the state government stop him from assessing the situation. The Congress party too questioned the state government’s move and said: “If the situation in Jammu & Kashmir is “normal” as the govt claims, why has the delegation of Opposition leaders led by Shri Rahul Gandhi been sent back from Srinagar airport? What is the Modi govt trying to hide?”

It’s been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PLwakJM5W5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2019

The state is under curfew for close to three weeks and communications lines are also down in parts of the Valley. Senior leaders from regional parties are also placed under house arrest to avoid any mass mobilisation that could disturb the law and order situation.