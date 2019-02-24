If PM sends out clear message, ‘environment of hatred’ will subside: Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 2:02 AM

Gandhi said this during an event here in response to a question from a PhD scholar, who alleged that there was an "environment of hatred" in the country and asked Gandhi how his the Congress government would tackle the situation, if it comes to power.

If PM sends out clear message, 'environment of hatred' will subside: Rahul GandhiIf PM sends out clear message, ‘environment of hatred’ will subside: Rahul Gandhi

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends out a “clear message” that India and its people are one, the “environment of hatred” in the country will automatically subside, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said. Gandhi said this during an event here in response to a question from a PhD scholar, who alleged that there was an “environment of hatred” in the country and asked Gandhi how his the Congress government would tackle the situation, if it comes to power.

“A message is given by a prime minister. What the PM says, feels is transmitted to the system. So, this environment of hatred that is there, if a prime minister sends a clear message that ‘India is one’ and its ‘people are one’, then that situation will subside on its own,” Gandhi said.

READ ALSO | Oppo launches its first 5G phone, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea on board for India launch

He emphasised that India a “country of love and amity”. “It is naturally so. It is not a country of hatred. So, If the leadership sends direction, it (anger and hatred) will automatically dissolve,” Gandhi said. He also asked the students present at the event if the “anger level” in the country was increasing or decreasing? “There is job crisis and if it is not resolved then this anger will not go away,” he said. So, this situation can be resolved by addressing the job issue and through amity, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. If PM sends out clear message, ‘environment of hatred’ will subside: Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition