If Pakistan attacks India with one nuke, India can finish us with 20: Pervez Musharraf

The chief of All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML), who is living in self-exile in UAE, is ready to return to Pakistan as he sees the political environment in his country favourable.

Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf has rejected the prospects of any nuclear attack from Pakistan on India even after the relations between the two nuclear countries have reached “dangerous level”.

He also said that if Pakistan will attack India with one atomic bomb then the neighbouring country could “finish us by attacking with 20 bombs,” reported Dawn.

Addressing the press conference in UAE on Friday, Musharraf said, “Indian and Pakistan relations have again reached a dangerous level. There will be no nuclear attack. If we would attack India with one atomic bomb, then the neighbouring country could finish us by attacking with 20 bombs. Then the only solution is that we should first attack them with 50 atom bombs so that they cannot hit us with 20 bombs. Are you ready to first launch an attack with 50 bombs?”

The former Pakistan president’s comment comes after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed resposibility for the attack.

The former president said that for establishing a relationship with Tel Aviv, who has long-standing ties with Delhi, “there was a need to breal the alliance between India and Israel, and Pakistan could do it very easily”.

He also claimed that Israel wanted to establish relations with Pakistan.

The chief of All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML), who is living in self-exile in UAE, is ready to return to Pakistan as he sees the political environment in his country favourable.

“In my opinion, the political environment is good and favourable. half of the (present) ministers are mine. The Law minister and the attorney general were my lawyers,” Musharraf said.

Musharraf took power in 1999 following a military coup that ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.