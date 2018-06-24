If men can remarry, why can’t women? Asks Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

On the occasion of International Widows Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for a societal change of mindset, asking “if a man can remarry, why can’t a woman?”

“Two things are important including societal change of mindset and adopting this social cause as a mission for uplifting condition of widows,” Naidu said at an event here on Saturday.

“When a man, who lost his wife can remarry, then why not a woman? There is a need for a social movement to change the mindset of people on widow remarriages,” he added.

The Vice President also urged Centre to focus on providing livelihood skills to widows and facilitate education of their children to empower them.

The event, which was organised by the Loomba Foundation at Vigyan Bhawan, was also graced by Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“The steps taken for empowerment of widows will not be successful unless it is taken as a mass movement. Without a change in attitude, we cannot change much,” Prasad said.