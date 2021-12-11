‘If Lalu ji and Behen ji don’t…’: Sadhu Yadav’s warning to Lalu and Rabri after Tej Pratap, Rohini slam ‘Kansa mama’

Sadhu Yadav had criticised Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav for marrying a Christian woman and said that he too had turned Christian by doing so.

Amid a war of words with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s children after he criticised RJD supremo’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav for marrying a woman from a different religion, uncle Sadhu Yadav on Saturday said warned Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi of “serious repercussions” if they did not “control” their children.

“These people have been mentally torturing me for 10-12 years. You (Tejashwi) are free to marry whoever you want, I’ve no objection… There’ll be serious repercussions if Lalu Ji or Behan Ji don’t control their children,” Sadhu Yadav said.

After Tejashwi married Rachel, his longtime friend from Haryana, in a low-key affair in Delhi, Sadhu Yadav criticised him for marrying a woman from a different religion. He also said that Tejashwi, the leader of Opposition in Bihar, should give up on his ambition of becoming the chief minister of the state.

Soon after, Rohini Acharya, Tejashwi’s Singapore-based sister, attacked Sadhu Yadav, calling him “Kansa mama”. “Kansa is present in society even today. They proved it. If you want to maintain a relationship, then be Krishna.. don’t be unjust like evil Kansa,” Rohini Acharya said in a tweet.