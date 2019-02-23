If Congress comes to power, paramilitary forces will get martyr status: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised that the Congress, if returns to power at the Centre, will accord the martyr status to paramilitary forces.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised that the Congress, if returns to power at the Centre, will accord the martyr status to paramilitary forces. During an interaction with university students in Delhi, Gandhi said that he is in favour of according the status of martyr because they sacrifice their everything for the safety of the country.

“Soldiers of paramilitary forces should get the status of martyrs, if our government comes to power they will get that status,” he said.

The Congress president added that he is very close to the paramilitary personnel because the officials in his security are drawn from paramilitary. He also said that the number of casualty in paramilitary is more than the armed forces.

The demand to accord the martyr status was raised once again after the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dead. Earlier this week, Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘new India’ remark as he questioned why the 40 CRPF personnel who made supreme sacrifice in Pulwama have not been accorded the status of martyr while you (PM Modi) gifted Rs 30,000 crore to his businessman friend Anil Ambani.

Gandhi was referring to the government’s rule that bars it from according the status of shaheed (martyr) to the jawans.

According to the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs, there is no term as martyr or shaheed used in the Army or police and instead a soldier or policeman killed is called ‘battle casualty’ or ‘operations casualty’, respectively.

