If Amit Shah said Article 370 would be scrapped, it’d become reality: Anurag Thakur

Published: June 7, 2019 8:44:11 PM

Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has "failed on all fronts".

Shah had promised during Lok Sabha election campaign that Article 370 would be scrapped if Narendra Modi is reelected as prime minister.

Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur Friday said Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would be scrapped as his party president Amit Shah has promised so.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur said Friday, “If our party President (and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah) said that article 370 would be scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir, it would become a reality.”

Shah had promised during Lok Sabha election campaign that Article 370 would be scrapped if Narendra Modi is reelected as prime minister.

Thakur termed the priorities of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as his own for the state.

