Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has criticised airline companies over what he called unfair treatment of passengers, especially when it comes to baggage charges and flight delays. Raising the issue in Parliament, Chadha questioned why airlines impose strict penalties on passengers but fail to compensate them for inconvenience caused by delays.

Speaking in Parliament, Chadha pointed out the imbalance in how airlines treat customers. He said that passengers are often charged heavily even for carrying a little extra baggage, but when flights are delayed for hours or cancelled, airlines rarely offer meaningful compensation.

Chadha shared a clip of his speech on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he wrote, “1 extra kg of baggage and airline bills you exorbitantly. But 4 hours of flight delay and airline owes you nothing.”

He further added, “Airlines track your baggage weight to the gram. Why don’t they value your time to the hour?” His remarks quickly drew attention online, with many passengers echoing similar frustrations over airline practices.

1 extra kg of baggage and airline bills you exorbitantly. But 4 hours of flight delay and airline owes you nothing. Airlines track your baggage weight to the gram. Why don’t they value your time to the hour? If they can charge you by the gram, they must compensate you by the… pic.twitter.com/Prn7NRSKhL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 30, 2026

Demand for fair compensation system

Chadha stressed that there needs to be fairness in how airlines deal with passengers. He argued that if airlines can charge customers precisely based on baggage weight, then they should also be held accountable for delays in a similar manner.

Continuing his statement, Chadha said, “If they [airlines] can charge you by the gram, they must compensate you by the hour.” He also revealed that he had asked the Civil Aviation Minister whether the government is considering a proper compensation framework for passengers affected by long delays and cancellations.

Calls for new rules on flight delays

During his speech, Chadha also urged Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to introduce rules that hold airlines accountable for delays.

“I would like to suggest that a system should be created where airlines compensate common passengers for every hour of flight delay and pay them directly,” he said.