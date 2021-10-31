‘If ad is not taken down in 24 hours…’: MP minister Narottam Mishra slams Sabyasachi mangalsutra campaign

Narottam Mishra warned that he will take legal action against the designer if the advertisement is not removed within 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday criticised fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for his controversial new Mangalsutra collection advertisement and warned that he will take legal action against the designer if the advertisement is not removed within 24 hours.

“Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s mangalsutra advertisement is highly objectionable and hurtful. If the objectionable advertisement is not removed within 24 hours, legal action will be taken against him,” Mishra tweeted today.

Sabyasachi’s latest ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ collection has been receiving backlash on social media for featuring models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others.

A legal advisor for the BJP on Saturday issued a notice to the fashion designer for his depiction of the Mangalsutra in the ad campaign, ANI reported.

“I say that in your promotional social media posts featuring models posing solo or in intimate positions with others. In one picture, a female model is seen wearing a black brassiere and Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra as her head rests on a shirtless male model is totally outrageous to the entire Hindu community as well as Hindu Marriage,” the notice read.

The promotional photoshoot features models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others. In one of the pictures, there is also a female model wearing a black brassiere along with the mangalsutra, resting her head on a shirtless male model.

Earlier in August, Sabyasachi received flak for selling “overpriced” cotton saris worth Rs 9,999, as part of his collaboration with H&M. In an official statement on Instagram, the designer said the collaboration was a kind of :wish filfillment”.