IE Thinc session today on livelihood opportunities for migrant workers

Hundreds of millions of migrant workers were the worst affected by the repeated Covid-induced economic disruptions as their livelihood opportunities disappeared overnight. As the Covid vaccination rate increases, there is hope that the economy will grow and create more jobs. But will that happen in a manner that creates job opportunities for migrant workers, who are driven out of homes by acute economic distress?
The country is already witnessing a “K-shaped” recovery where bigger firms have bounced back while millions of small and marginal firms continue to languish. Under the circumstances, there is a high chance that migrants may continue to struggle.
Moreover, the evidence of the past two decades shows that the Indian economy has gone from experiencing jobless growth to witnessing a reduction in total employment. Persistently high unemployment rates have become the new normal. Again, with meagre levels of skills, migrant workers often find they can only participate in a limited number of activities.
Under the circumstances, what can governments do to create more livelihood opportunities for migrant workers? What are the policy changes required to address the grievances of unemployment among migrant workers? What is the role that big private sector firms can play in the process? How can the private sector join hands with civil society organisations and the governments to improve the fortunes of migrant workers?
The fifth edition of the eight-part webinar series Thinc Migration by The Indian Express, which will go live Monday, will address these questions. Presented by Omidyar Network India, the panel discussion among the leaders from academia, private sector and civil society will examine the extent of damage to the employment of migrant workers and suggest what needs to be done to create new jobs.
The panel for this edition includes keynote speaker Meher Pudumjee (Chairperson of Thermax Limited); Rajiv Khandelwal (Founder, Aajeevika Bureau), Manish Sabharwal (Chairman, TeamLease), Radhicka Kapoor (Fellow at ICRIER), and Deepak Mishra (Professor, JNU). The session will be moderated by Udit Misra, Deputy Associate Editor, The Indian Express.
